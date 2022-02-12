Beijing Elevator Doors Crunch ‘Humility' Out of Team USA's Hilary Knight

Hilary Knight has been seemingly unstoppable for Team USA since arriving in Beijing.

The hockey star has four goals and three assists through five games, with the United States going 4-1 and clinching a spot in the semifinals. Knight, 32, is competing in her fourth Olympics after winning silvers in 2010 and 2014 and gold in 2018.

Knight is facing a new challenge from an unlikely foe: her elevator.

Humility is being bodied simultaneously by both elevator doors on a Saturday night. — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) February 12, 2022

I guess that's one way to stay humble.

Hockey players are familiar with physicality and aggression, but they probably don't expect it as much off the ice. Still, I have some questions.

Did the doors close on Knight while she was entering the elevator? Was she trying to hold the door open for a teammate? These are the questions we need answered. Stick with us for more updates, should we receive any.

You can see Knight on the ice for Team USA's semifinal game against Finland on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:10 a.m. ET.