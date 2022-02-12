the torch

Marius Lindvik Gives Norway First Gold in Men's Individual Large Hill Since 1964

It was the first Olympic medal for the 23-year-old ski jumper

By Mike Gavin

Marius Lindvik
Getty

Ski jumper Marius Lindvik soared to gold, giving Norway its first victory in the men's individual large hill event since 1964.

Lindvik's two jumps combined for a score of 296.1 to top Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi's 292.8 on Saturday at the 2022 Winter Games to earn his first Olympic medal. Karl Geiger of Germany took bronze with a score of 281.3.

Lindvik, after scoring a 144.8 on his first jump, followed with an event-best 151.3 on his second. With a jump distance of 140 meters and take-off speed of 56.92, Lindvik earned 87 distance points and 56.5 judge points (7.8 compensation points) to put him atop the leaderboard.

Kobayashi, who scored the top first-round score with a 147.0, closed the event with a 145.8 to give the gold to the 23-year-old Lindvik.

The three Americans in the event were unable to land a top-30 finish in the first round that was needed to advance to the final.

Kevin Bickner was the top U.S. finisher with a score of 110.0 to finish 39th, missing the cut by 10.4 points. Bickner, with a jump distance of 125 meters and take-off speed of 57.04 miles per hour, earned 60 distance points and 51 judge points (-1.0 compensation points).

Casey Larson was 43rd with a 107.5, scoring 56.4 distance points (123 meters, 57.17 mph) and 51 judge points (0.1 compensation). Decker Dean finished 45th with a 100.9, totaling 51 distance points (120 meters, 51.17 mph) and 50.0 judge points (-0.1 compensation).

