Ski jumper Marius Lindvik soared to gold, giving Norway its first victory in the men's individual large hill event since 1964.

Lindvik's two jumps combined for a score of 296.1 to top Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi's 292.8 on Saturday at the 2022 Winter Games to earn his first Olympic medal. Karl Geiger of Germany took bronze with a score of 281.3.

Lindvik, after scoring a 144.8 on his first jump, followed with an event-best 151.3 on his second. With a jump distance of 140 meters and take-off speed of 56.92, Lindvik earned 87 distance points and 56.5 judge points (7.8 compensation points) to put him atop the leaderboard.

Kobayashi, who scored the top first-round score with a 147.0, closed the event with a 145.8 to give the gold to the 23-year-old Lindvik.

The three Americans in the event were unable to land a top-30 finish in the first round that was needed to advance to the final.

Kevin Bickner was the top U.S. finisher with a score of 110.0 to finish 39th, missing the cut by 10.4 points. Bickner, with a jump distance of 125 meters and take-off speed of 57.04 miles per hour, earned 60 distance points and 51 judge points (-1.0 compensation points).

Casey Larson was 43rd with a 107.5, scoring 56.4 distance points (123 meters, 57.17 mph) and 51 judge points (0.1 compensation). Decker Dean finished 45th with a 100.9, totaling 51 distance points (120 meters, 51.17 mph) and 50.0 judge points (-0.1 compensation).