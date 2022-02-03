ice hockey

Team USA's Brianna Decker Out Rest of Winter Olympics for Women's Ice Hockey

The assistant captain for the U.S. suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of the United States' opening win over Finland.

By Bryan Murphy

Brianna Decker has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The assistant captain top-line center for the U.S. women's ice hockey team was stretchered off in the first period of the team's preliminary round game against Finland and did not return. She was seen after the game in shorts, crutches and a boot.

Decker got tied up with Finland's Ronja Savolainen behind Finland's net and was taken out from behind. She remained on the ice for several minutes before a stretcher came out for her.

This was the third Olympics for Decker, who won gold in 2018 and silver in 2014. She led the team in assists in 2018 with three in five games.

The United States won the opening game 5-2 over Finland to start the preliminary round. The team's next game is Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8:10 a.m. ET against the Russian Olympic Committee.

