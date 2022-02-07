Three Americans Qualify for Freeski Big Air Final in Event's Olympic Debut

The American men of freeski big sir did not hold back in the event’s Olympic debut on Monday.

Three Americans advanced to the Olympic final and finished in the top 10. Only 12 of 31 athletes with the highest scores from two of their three runs made it through.

Alexander Hall finished in second place with a score of 180.25, Colby Stevenson placed fifth with a final score of 174.25 and Mac Forehand grabbed eighth place with a 171.00 score.

Hall, 23, is a four-time gold medalist in Winter X Games and was a bronze medalist in slopestyle at the 2021 Aspen World Championships.

Stevenson, 24, was in a car accident in 2016 and at the time wasn't sure if he could ever ski again. He went on to win a World Cup, the X Games slopestyle in 2020 and a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships in Aspen.

Forehand, 20, placed second in big air at the X Games in Aspen two weeks ago.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Norway’s Birk Ruud took the leaderboard’s top spot with a final score of 187.75 and Sweden's Oliwer Magnusson finished third with a total of 177.25.

The twelve athletes that qualified will compete for a place on the podium. The men's freeski big air final is Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 10 p.m. ET at Big Air Shougang.