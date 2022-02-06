U.S. Trails ROC After Day 2 of Figure Skating Team Event

The United States remained in second place of the figure skating team event following the men's free skate on Saturday night.

American Vincent Zhou recorded a score of 171.44 for third place (eight team points), giving the United States 42 points overall.

The Russian Olympic Committee's Mark Kondratiuk received a score of 181.65 for second place (nine team points) to extend the ROC's lead over the U.S. by one point with 45 total.

Yuma Kagiyama won the event with a score of 208.94 (10 team points) as Japan increased its cushion for third place. With 39 points, Japan has a nine-point advantage over Canada and a 10-point advantage over China.

A brilliant performance by Japan's Yuma Kagiyama puts him in first place in the men's free team event.#WinterOlympics | 📺 NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/6m7wLZ0VoD — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

Team USA entered the night with a two-point lead over the ROC for first place, but fell to second when 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the women's short program with a staggering score of 90.18, over 15 points higher than the second-place finisher.

After the United States had two first-place finishes and one third-place finish on Day 1 of the team event, Karen Chen came in fifth in the women's short program with a score of 65.20.

The field was cut from 10 teams to five following the women's short program.

With five of the eight segments completed, the team event concludes on Sunday night with the pairs free skate, the free dance and the women's free skate.