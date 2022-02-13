Team USA Up 2-1 on Germany in Final Men's Ice Hockey Game of Group Play

Team USA is up 2-1 after two periods of Sunday morning's game against Germany, the final matchup of group play for the U.S. men's ice hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Germans got on the board just two minutes into the game with a power play goal. Mattias Plachta looked as though he was shooting on U.S. goalie Drew Commesso, but instead elected to find Patrick Hager in front of the net for the tip-in.

But the United States answered with a power play goal of its own to knot the game 1-1. Steven Kampfer rifled a slap shot from the point and that got through traffic and blew past German goaltender Danny aus den Birken.

In the second period, Matt Knies gave the U.S. its first lead of the game, cleaning up a rebound in front of the German goal.

It was challenged by Germany for goaltender interference, but it was determined it was a good goal.

Commesso has made 15 saves so far in his second start of the Games. Aus den Birken has turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he has seen.

The United States is 2-0 so far at the Olympics, with wins over Canada and China. The team opened with a 8-0 throttling over the host country before taking down its rivals north of the border 4-2, just the fourth win over Canada in Olympic men's ice hockey history.

The U.S. can clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win, OT win or OT loss.

Germany holds a win over China and a loss to Canada in group play.