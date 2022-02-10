Watch Chris Lillis Propel U.S. to Gold in Mixed Team Aerials

U.S. freestyle skier Chris Lillis came up clutch in the finals of the mixed team aerials event to win the United States the gold medal.

Lillis scored a 135.00 on his back double full-full-double full jump to help the Americans upset China to grab gold in the competition's inaugural showing at the Winter Olympics.

Lillis, a first-time Olympian, competed alongside another Team USA rookie, Justin Schoenefeld, and four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell in the event. The trio finished with a total score of 338.34, while China managed just 324.22 for silver. Canada won bronze with a score of 290.98.

In the final run, Caldwell registered an 88.86 with her back full full full jump and Schoenefeld rounded out the Americans' run with a score of 114.48 for his back double full full full.

It's the United States' first gold medal in an aerial freestyle skiing event since 1998.