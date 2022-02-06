Watch: Figure Skater Kamila Valieva, 15, Lands Triple Axel at Olympics

One of the youngest Olympians competing in the 2022 Winter Games stole the show at the figure skating team event on Saturday night.

During the women's short program, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee became just the fourth woman to ever land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics.

Kamila Valiyeva made Olympic history at 15 years old. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/tTC1TgfTqK — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

Putting ROC's Kamila Valiyeva's triple axel into incredible perspective. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/GF7bR5OSJP — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

American Mirai Nagasu was the most recent woman to complete the jump at an Olympics, doing so at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Valieva earned a score of 90.18, just barely shy of the 90.45 short program world record she owns, and crushed the rest of the competition. The second-place finisher, Japan's Wakaba Higuchi, trailed Valieva by more than 15 points.

All of that at age 15.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

By winning the short program, Valieva provided the ROC with 10 points to overtake the United States for first in the team event. The ROC holds a three-point lead over Team USA entering the final day of the event.