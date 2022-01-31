What is the Route of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay?

One of the most iconic traditions of the Olympic Games is the lighting of the Olympic torch in Greece and the subsequent relay that finishes in the host city. The torch for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games will be seen by the public and relayed by 1,200 torchbearers between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

As always, the Olympic torch was first lit in Greece on October 18, at the site of the Ancient Olympia. The torch is then symbolically given to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens by the Hellenic Olympic Committee.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

To represent China, the flame this year was transported across the ocean to China in a traditional Chinese lamp called a Changxin.

Once there, the flame was used to light the Olympic cauldron by the president of the Beijing Olympic Games, Cai Qi.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the route of the torch will be limited, along with reduced opportunity to view the flame.

The Olympic torch will be displayed throughout the areas that are holding events, including many areas in the host city of Beijing and also Zhangjiakou in the neighboring Hebei province. The torch will also be carried to other places in China that have a strong history of winter sports.