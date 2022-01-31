Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

What is the Route of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay?

The course of the torch relay challenges the Olympic flame – sometimes even accidentally extinguishing it. Here’s the torch’s route in 2022

By Joseph Michalitsianos

The Olympic flame is seen at Beijing Olympic Tower on January 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are set to open February 4th.
Getty Images

One of the most iconic traditions of the Olympic Games is the lighting of the Olympic torch in Greece and the subsequent relay that finishes in the host city. The torch for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games will be seen by the public and relayed by 1,200 torchbearers between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. 

As always, the Olympic torch was first lit in Greece on October 18, at the site of the Ancient Olympia. The torch is then symbolically given to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens by the Hellenic Olympic Committee. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Greek cross country and biathlon athlete Paraskevi Ladopoulou lights the cauldron during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, Oct. 19, 2021.

To represent China, the flame this year was transported across the ocean to China in a traditional Chinese lamp called a Changxin.

The Olympic flame is seen during the Flame Exhibition Tour of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 at Beijing Expo Park on December 29, 2021 in Beijing, China.

Once there, the flame was used to light the Olympic cauldron by the president of the Beijing Olympic Games, Cai Qi. 

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows the cauldron during the welcoming ceremony for the flame of Olympic Winter Games at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the route of the torch will be limited, along with reduced opportunity to view the flame.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

Alpine skiing Jan 28

Vt. Skier Competing at Olympics 50 Years After Mom's Gold Medal Win

speedskating 8 hours ago

Everything You Wanted to Know About Speed Skating But Were Afraid to Ask

The Olympic torch will be displayed throughout the areas that are holding events, including many areas in the host city of Beijing and also Zhangjiakou in the neighboring Hebei province. The torch will also be carried to other places in China that have a strong history of winter sports. 

This article tagged under:

Beijing 2022 Winter OlympicsBeijingOlympic Torch
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us