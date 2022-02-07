Winter 2022 Olympics Day 4 in Pictures

Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics and see all of the top moments from the fourth day of competition.

MORE PHOTOS

Eileen Gu, of China, reacts after winning the women's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Eileen Gu, of China, reacts after winning the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China reacts during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China reacts during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on Day 4 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Darian Stevens of Team United States reacts after crashing during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Darian Stevens of Team United States reacts after crashing during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Darian Stevens of Team United States crashes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Darian Stevens of Team United States crashes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States skis during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States skis during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us