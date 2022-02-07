Winter 2022 Olympics Day 4 in Pictures Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics and see all of the top moments from the fourth day of competition. Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago MORE PHOTOS AP Photo/Jae C. HongEileen Gu, of China, reacts after winning the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesGold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China reacts during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesAiling Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesDarian Stevens of Team United States reacts after crashing during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing, China. Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesDarian Stevens of Team United States crashes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air final on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 8, 2022 in Beijing, China. Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesRyan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China. Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesRyan Cochran-Siegle of Team United States skis during the Men's Super-G on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 8, 2022, in Yanqing, China.