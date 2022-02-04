Winter 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures Published February 4, 2022 • Updated on February 4, 2022 at 3:06 pm Published February 4, 2022 • Updated on February 4, 2022 at 3:06 pm Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony? See all of the top moments here in pictures. MORE PHOTOS GETTY IMAGESFlag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team USA lead the team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesFlag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team USA carry their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesOlympians Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen light the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China. Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty ImagesThe names of participating countries are seen on the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 4, 2022. Brynn Anderson/APFireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. /Matt Slocum/APDoves glow during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Adam Pretty/Getty ImagesDancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. Jae C. Hong/APThe Chinese and Olympic flags fly during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Getty ImagesZhihuan Luo, Hui Zhang, Jiajun Li, Xue Shen, Xiaopeng Han, and Hong Zhang carry the Olympic Flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty ImagesPerformers during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in Beijing, China. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesA large Olympic logo and snowflake is erected during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesA large Olympic logo and snowflake is erected during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China. Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesPerformers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in front of the large Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China. David J. Phillip/APTeam Canada arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesFlag bearers Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding of Team Great Britain lead the team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China. Ben Stanstall/AFP via Getty ImagesThe delegation from Japan walks in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. Jeff Roberson/APAthletes from China arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty ImagesFireworks spells out "spring" in English during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesA projection display shows previous Winter Olympic games information during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. Natacha Pisarenko/APThe Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesPerformers symbolizing the 56 ethnic groups of China carries the national flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/APThe National Flag of the People's Republic of China arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Getty ImagesPerformers dressed as hockey players perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty ImagesPerformers fan out in the shape of a flower to symbolize the beginning of spring during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022. Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesPerformers create a flower display with LED lights symbolizing the beginning of spring during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. Jeff RobersonDancers perform as an image is projected inside the National Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/APDancers perform in the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/APChildren dance as part of the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/APPerformers dance as part of the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.