Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony? See all of the top moments here in pictures.

Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team USA lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
GETTY IMAGES
Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team USA carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Olympians Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen light the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The names of participating countries is seen on the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 4, 2022.
Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Doves glow during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
/Matt Slocum/AP
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
The Chinese and Olympic flags fly during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Zhihuan Luo, Hui Zhang, Jiajun Li, Xue Shen, Xiaopeng Han and Hong Zhang carry the Olympic Flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Getty Images
Performers during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in Beijing, China.
Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
A large Olympic logo and snowflake is erected during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
A large Olympic logo and snowflake is erected during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Performers hold up snowflakes with the names of participating countries in front of the large Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Canada arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
David J. Phillip/AP
Flag bearers Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding of Team Great Britain lead the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
The delegation from Japan walks in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.
Ben Stanstall/AFP via Getty Images
Athletes from China arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Fireworks spells out "spring" in English during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022.
François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images
A projection display shows previous Winter Olympic games information during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Performers symbolizing the 56 ethnic groups of China carries the national flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
The National Flag of the People's Republic of China arrives during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Ashley Landis/AP
Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Getty Images
Performers fan out in the shape of a flower to symbolize the beginning of spring during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022.
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
Performers create a flower display with LED lights symbolizing the beginning of spring during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Dancers perform as an image is projected inside the National Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
Jeff Roberson
Dancers perform in the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
David J. Phillip/AP
Children dance as part of the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
David J. Phillip/AP
Performers dance as part of the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
David J. Phillip/AP
