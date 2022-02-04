Missed the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony? See all of the top moments here in pictures.

MORE PHOTOS

GETTY IMAGES

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images

Brynn Anderson/AP

/Matt Slocum/AP

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Jae C. Hong/AP

Getty Images

Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

David J. Phillip/AP

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Ben Stanstall/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Roberson/AP

François-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Ashley Landis/AP

Getty Images

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jeff Roberson

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP