Ben Roethlisberger Says Monday Will Likely Be His Last Home Game With Steelers

It is the 39-year-old's first public indication that he will retire after the season

By Max Molski

Ben Roethlisberger sees the end of the road in Pittsburgh.

Ahead of the Steelers’ crucial matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the veteran quarterback said that it will likely be his final home game.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Roethlisberger has spent his entire NFL career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted him No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the team won Super Bowl XL over the Seattle Seahawks in his second season. He won a second championship three years later when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. For his career, Roethlisberger has a 163-81-1 record, six Pro Bowl selections, 416 touchdown passes and 209 interceptions.

The 39-year-old has 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 14 starts this season. The Steelers are 7-7-1 on the year and enter Week 17 as the No. 11 seed in a crowded AFC playoff race.

While the Steelers could conceivably earn a home playoff game, Roethisberger recognizes that Monday Night Football will likely be his Heinz Field finale.

“In terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way,” he said. “This could be it.”

