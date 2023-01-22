Bengals' Eli Apple Does Spanking Celebration in Win Vs. Bills

By Sanjesh Singh

Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines.

The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on the sidelines.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 27-year-old defensive back played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ commanding defensive display, logging six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in the win.

That pass breakup came at a crucial moment when Josh Allen and Co. faced a fourth-and-6 at the Bengals’ 16-yard line with 7:32 remaining of the final quarter. Allen, in the shotgun, took a shot to the right side of the end zone towards Gabe Davis, but Apple maintained his ground and comfortably batted it down.

https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals defense ð

ðº: #CINvsBUF on CBS
ð±: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBu1Zc pic.twitter.com/4vArtlVm5T

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1617294090122702851

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL Playoffs 18 mins ago

49ers Lead Cowboys 9-6 at Halftime of Divisional Round Game

NFL 24 mins ago

Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher's PAT Struggles Continue With Blocked First Attempt Vs. 49ers

A few minutes later came the spanking motions. 

Cincinnati will head to Kansas City next Sunday to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals prevailed 27–24 in overtime. 

Copyright RSN
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us