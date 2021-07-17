Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biden to Host Super Bowl Champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration

By Darlene Superville

President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

