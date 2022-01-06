nba

Jusuf Nurkic, Tyler Herro Ejected After Physical Altercation in Heat-Blazers

The incident was sparked by a screen Nurkic set on Herro late in the fourth quarter

By Eric Mullin

The matchup between the Heat and Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland on Wednesday night ended with some fireworks.

With about one minute remaining in the fourth quarter and Miami leading by 10 points, Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic appeared to lower his shoulder while setting a screen on Heat guard Tyler Herro, causing Herro to fall to the ground.

Herro took exception to the screen and went after Nurkic, shoving the 7-footer from behind in the back. Nurkic responded by lunging his left arm toward the 6-foot-5 guard, and his hand made contact with Herro's face.

Both players were ejected from the game, and the Heat went on to win 115-109.

This isn't the first time this season Miami has been involved in a physical altercation with an opposing team. On Nov. 8 against the Denver Nuggets, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic delivered a crushing hit from behind on Heat forward Markieff Morris after a hard foul.

Jokic was handed a one-game suspension by the NBA, and it wouldn't be surprising if both Nurkic and Herro received a similar kind of punishment for their scuffle.

