Bobby Bonilla Day Is Here, With a Giant Check for a Mets Star Who Retired 20 Years Ago

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day - if you're retired baseball star Bobby Bonilla, that is. If you're a New York Mets owner or executive, maybe not so much.

Thursday marks the team's annual payment to their one-time star, years after he left the game. It's become something of an ironic fan holiday, one the team's new ownership has even acknowledged.

Who is Bobby Bonilla?

Bonilla played professionally from 1986 to 2001, including two stints with the Mets -- 1992 to 1995, and then again in 1999.

A two-time All-Star with the club, he left before the 2000 season, with the team still owing him millions of dollars.

What is Bobby Bonilla Day?

That's where the ersatz holiday comes in to play. The team struck a deal to defer the millions of dollars they owed Bonilla, with payments starting in 2011.

And, to his benefit, continuing through 2035.

Those payments of just under $1.2 million happen on July 1 every year, ergo the name Bobby Bonilla Day.

The deal worked out spectacularly for Bonilla - he was due about $6 million in 2000, but with interest, by the time the deal ends he will end up having collected nearly $30 million.

Under previous ownership, the Mets did not particularly enjoy observing the day in question. But under new owner Steve Cohen, that may be changing.

Bobby Bonilla Day 2021, a new celebration?

The Mets nodded at Thursday's "occasion" in a cryptic Twitter post Wednesday night.

You know what tomorrow is. We have a BIG announcement. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LZ1HZc31Vm — New York Mets (@Mets) June 30, 2021

The team hasn't said anything since, leaving fans to speculate what might be next.

Some even referred back to a previous Cohen tweet where he suggested Bonilla appear at Citi Field, be handed a giant check and then drive around the outfield.