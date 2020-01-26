Kobe Bryant

Boston Sports World Reacts to Shocking News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Following the shocking news that retired NBA star and Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, Boston sports figures from past and present, from Tom Brady to Bill Russell, were among many to share their heartbreak on Twitter.

Disbelief was the initial reaction from several, including Paul Pierce and Jayson Tatum, with Marcus Smart saying in a tweet, "Please God no..."

https://twitter.com/viinze_17P/status/1221517826223149059
View this post on Instagram

Ion wanna believe this shit man💔

A post shared by Robert Williams (@williams.lll) on

From disbelief to heartbreak, former Celtic great Cedric Maxwell was among those to share his sadness, saying in a tweet in part, "I'm heart broken. Totally heart broken..."

View this post on Instagram

You changed our generation. RIP brother

A post shared by Brian Scalabrine (@whitemamba) on

More Kobe Bryant Coverage

nba 11 mins ago

Important Moments in Kobe Bryant’s Remarkable Career

Kobe Bryant 5 mins ago

Lakers Great Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us