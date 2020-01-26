Boston Sports World Reacts to Shocking News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Following the shocking news that retired NBA star and Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, Boston sports figures from past and present, from Tom Brady to Bill Russell, were among many to share their heartbreak on Twitter.
Disbelief was the initial reaction from several, including Paul Pierce and Jayson Tatum, with Marcus Smart saying in a tweet, "Please God no..."
From disbelief to heartbreak, former Celtic great Cedric Maxwell was among those to share his sadness, saying in a tweet in part, "I'm heart broken. Totally heart broken..."