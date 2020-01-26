Boston Sports World Reacts to Shocking News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Following the shocking news that retired NBA star and Lakers great Kobe Bryant died in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning in California, Boston sports figures from past and present, from Tom Brady to Bill Russell, were among many to share their heartbreak on Twitter.

Disbelief was the initial reaction from several, including Paul Pierce and Jayson Tatum, with Marcus Smart saying in a tweet, "Please God no..."

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Please God no... — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

No way... — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) January 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/viinze_17P/status/1221517826223149059

RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020

From disbelief to heartbreak, former Celtic great Cedric Maxwell was among those to share his sadness, saying in a tweet in part, "I'm heart broken. Totally heart broken..."

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

Today is a sad day. RIP Kobe.🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) January 26, 2020

Legend gone too soon...One of the most inspirational players of my lifetime and a person who’s dedication and drive can be translated to any part of life. Mamba mentality will live on forever and we’ll never forget… https://t.co/Z4VskuNCDA — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Legend 😔



Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

Complete Sadness..... — doc rivers (@DocRivers) January 26, 2020

Speechless. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) January 26, 2020