Bruins fall to Maple Leafs in Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs have evened the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Bruins.
Boston led until late in the second, when John Tavares scored to tie the game. A third-period goal from Auston Matthews was all Toronto needed to take the win.
After the Bruins won Game 1, they will head to Toronto with one win apiece. Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
