Bruins fall to Maple Leafs in Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs have evened the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston led until late in the second, when John Tavares scored to tie the game. A third-period goal from Auston Matthews was all Toronto needed to take the win.

After the Bruins won Game 1, they will head to Toronto with one win apiece. Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Get Bruins playoff updates and analysis here.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Bruins and Celtics begin their playoff runs at TD Garden just after the Boston Marathon.