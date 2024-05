The Celtics are back on top after a road win against the Cavs.

Boston responded to a Game 2 loss t the TD Garden with a 106-93 victory in Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Jaylen Brown scored 28 and Jrue Holiday scored 18.

Donovan Mitchell put up 33 points for the Cavs.

The Celtics will try to extend their lead in Game 4 Monday night in Cleveland.