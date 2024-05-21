Celtics come back late, beat Pacers in OT to start Eastern Conference Finals

The Celtics trailed the Pacers late in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but tied it up with seconds left in the fourth quarter on the way to a thrilling overtime victory.

The back-and-forth game ended 133-128 in Boston's favor after 65 minutes of basketball.

Jayson Tatum led both teams with 36 points, adding 12 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 28 and Jaylen Brown scored 26 in the win.

Tyrese Haliburton put up 25 points for the Pacers, with Pascal Siakam scoring 24 and Myles Turner adding 23.

The hard-fought win leaves the Celtics three away from the NBA Finals, but if the opener is any indication, the Pacers won't be put away easily.

More to come.