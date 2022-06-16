Will World Cup Soccer Return to Foxboro? Boston Awaits 2026 Host City Draw

Boston is about to find out if it's once again going to be a World Cup host city.

The 2026 World Cup — soccer's biggest event — will be played at 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and FIFA is announcing on Thursday which of the 23 venues in the running will make the cut.

Boston's bid is thought to be strong. Gillette Stadium, where games would be played, has a seating capacity of about 70,000. It's hosted international soccer games over the years, and is familiar to local sports fans as the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

The last time the World Cup was in the U.S., in 1994, games were also played at Foxboro, though at the old Foxboro Stadium.

FIFA is expected to select 10 host cities in the U.S. and three each in Mexico and Canada.

If Boston's bid fails, it may be because Foxboro is a long distance from the high volume of hotel rooms in Boston, 30 miles northeast, and Providence, 21 miles south.

If the bid succeeds, it could bring up to $500 million in gross economic activity, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors filling up area hotels and restaurants.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke about what it would mean to host another World Cup game at Foxborough

No past event in the city’s history would come close to this one, said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Visitor and Convention Bureau, ahead of the draw.

"Maybe if we hosted the Olympics," she said. "That's probably comparable to what it would be like to host the World Cup."

American soccer fans still have a World Cup to look forward to between now and then. The 2022 event is being played in Qatar; it was moved to the winter to avoid playing in the intense Middle Eastern summer heat.