‘Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, Middleweight Boxing Great and Mass. Native, Dead at 66

'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to "Sugar'' Ray Leonard in 1987, died unexpectedly Saturday at his New Hampshire home. He was 66.

Wife Kay G. Hagler confirmed the death on Facebook on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,'' she wrote. "Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.''

Hagler was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved with his family to Brockton, Massachusetts, in the late 1960s.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan issued a statement Saturday night calling Hagler's death a devastating loss for the city.

“The City of Brockton and the boxing world has suffered a devastating loss today with the passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the world," Sullivan said. "Marvelous Marvin will always be a champion from our 'City of Champions' and he inspired civic pride in generations of Brocktonians."

Sullivan said Hagler will be remembered as "the dominant Middleweight fighter of his era."

"His championship boxing matches captivated Brockton and the world and became instant classics," Sullivan added. "Rest In Peace Champ!”

Reaction poured in on Twitter for the local legend, including from MBTA Transit Police and the Boston Celtics.

"The greatest pound for pound boxer ever !!!!" transit police said in a tweet. "R.I.P. Sir."

The Celtics said they were saddened to hear of the boxing legend's death.

"Our condolences go out to the Hagler family," the team said.

The pride of Brockton, MA.

Hagler was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts from 1973 to 1987. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to his loss to Leonard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987.

The fierce left-hander had two of his biggest victories at Caesars Palace, unanimously outpointing Roberto Duran in 1983 and knocking out Thomas Hearns in the third round in 1985.

Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.