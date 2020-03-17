Tom Brady

Brady and the Bucs: TB12 Agrees to Sign in Tampa

By Mike Pescaro

Tom Brady
Getty images

It appears Tom Brady will head south to continue his "football journey" in Florida.

Brady, who announced Tuesday morning that he would leave the New England Patriots in free agency, has agreed in principle to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL said in a tweet. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Brady would join Tampa.

The deal is worth roughly $30 million a year, the NFL said.

Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, started all 16 games for the Bucs last year and led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards. The team finished 7-9.

It is not clear who will succeed Brady in New England Winston is also a free agent.

