NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to Commanders' Facility After Shooting

Robinson Jr. shared a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates on Tuesday, two days after he was shot in Northeast D.C.

By Bijan Todd

Watch Robinson Jr. return to Commanders’ facility after shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Less than 48 hours after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the team facility in Ashburn.

Robinson wore a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C. on Sunday evening. But he also wore a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robinson was even sure to arrive with a pack of Oreos, as one of his rookie duties is to arrive with snacks for the running back room.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

red sox 49 mins ago

Red Sox Acquire White Sox Prospect to Complete Reese McGuire-Jake Diekman Trade

US Open Tennis 10 hours ago

Julia's Takeaways From Day 2 of 2022 US Open

Robinson, 23, underwent surgery on his lower body after sustaining the wounds but was released from a local hospital shortly thereafter. He was included in Washington’s 53-man roster released Tuesday, which means the team intends on keeping on him around for the time being.

His timeline to return to the gridiron is yet to be determined.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLWashington CommandersBrian Robinson Jr.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us