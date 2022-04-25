‘Bring Out the Brooms': Celtics Fans Celebrate First-Round Sweep of Nets

The Celtics finished off the Nets with a clean sweep in Brooklyn Monday.

"Bring out the brooms," said Alex Delvalle-Montoya. "It was a sweep, that's it, it was easy."

Boston picked up the win in Game 4 to close out the series.

At The Greatest Bar and at Hurricane's in Boston, fans were eager to see all the action together.

"It made the atmosphere so much better," said Ray Newton.

And while it got a little dicey toward the end, fans had all the confidence that the Celtics would pull out the win.

"Boston teams always make you nervous at the very end," said Marti Sementelli. "They like to make you go crazy, but I think we knew we had it all the way."

And they were happy to see Kyrie Irving packing it up for the season.

"It was great to see Kyrie lose tonight," said Andrew Frye. "All the fan base here we just love to see him lose."