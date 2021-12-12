Demaryius Thomas

Broncos Honor Demaryius Thomas With Tributes Vs. Lions

The former Broncos wide receiver died earlier this week at age 33

By Max Molski

Demaryius Thomas’ death on Thursday has led to an outpouring of tributes from former teammates, teams and fans across the NFL.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence for Thomas at Empower Field ahead of their Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions.

Along with the moment of silence, the team created a memorial for Thomas outside of the stadium and wore helmet decals with his No. 88.

Inside the stadium, a portrait of Thomas was placed outside the Broncos’ locker room:

Once the game began, the Broncos lined up for their first play with 10 men, leaving Thomas’ X position open before taking a delay of game. The Lions declined the penalty.

Thomas spent eight and a half seasons with the Broncos from 2010 to 2018, earning four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title during his tenure.

He was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday at age 33.

