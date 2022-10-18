NFL

Broncos Linebacker Injures Knee Colliding With Sideline Staffer

Aaron Patrick was attempting to make a tackle along the sideline in overtime when the collision occurred

By Mike Gavin

Broncos linebacker injures knee colliding with sideline staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a knee injury after he collided with a staff member on the sideline during Monday's game. 

Patrick was attempting to make a tackle in overtime while chasing Los Angeles Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter towards the Broncos' sideline. After Carter ran out of bounds, Patrick's momentum carried him onto the sideline, where he was unable to stop himself from colliding with a staffer holding a clipboard, sending both to the ground.  

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Carter, whose left foot appeared to plant awkwardly on a black mat on the sideline, remained down while the seemingly unscathed staffer gathered his papers and got back to his feet.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett mentioned Patrick during his postgame injury update but provided no further information.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

MLS 58 mins ago

WATCH: FC Dallas' Alan Velasco Scores Panenka to Advance in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

american League Division Series 11 hours ago

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel

Patrick, a 25-year-old outside linebacker, is in his second season, having made eight tackles over 12 games as a rookie with Denver.

The Broncos went on to lose 19-16 to the Chargers after a muffed punt set up a game-winning 39-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.  

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLDenver Broncos
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us