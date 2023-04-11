Bruins break 1976-77 Canadiens' NHL record for most points in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' assault on the NHL record books continued Tuesday night when they defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at TD Garden for their 64th win of the 2022-23 season.

Not only is the Bruins' 64 wins a league record — besting the previous mark of 62 — their 133 points have also set a new league record that stood for more than four decades.

The previous record for points in a single regular season was 132 set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. This Canadiens team was in the middle of a run that included four consecutive Stanley Cup titles from 1976 through 1979.

Boston's 64 wins, 12 regulation losses and five overtime/shootout losses represent one of the greatest regular seasons in the history of professional hockey. What the Canadiens did in 1976-77 was no doubt impressive, but the Bruins are setting these records in the salary cap era as part of a league with 32 teams. There's much more parity in the league today compared to the 1970s.

The Bruins still have one more regular season game left. It's a Thursday night matchup versus the rival Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

They will host the first two games of their first-round series in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Presidents' Trophy winners.