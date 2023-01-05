Bruins' Linus Ullmark Earns First-Career Nod in 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Bruins' Linus Ullmark earns first-career nod in 2023 All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Linus is now an Ull-Star.

Linus Ullmark, goaltender for the Boston Bruins, earned his first-career All-Star nod, as he'll represent the franchise in the 2023 game in Florida, the NHL announced on Thursday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 29-year-old, who is in his second season with the Bruins and eighth overall, has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far, currently ranking first in the league in wins (21), save percentage (93.9%) and goals against average (1.86).

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Ullmark has steadily improved every season, especially in 2022-23. His performances in the net is a huge reason why the Bruins are currently atop the Atlantic Division, posting a robust 29-4-4 win-loss-overtime loss record.

Boston has allowed just 83 goals this season, the best mark in the NHL. The plus-57 goal differential also tops the league by 26, as the New Jersey Devils come in second (plus-31).

The Sweden native was one of 16 All-Stars announced on Thursday, as each team in the Eastern Conference had a representative selected prior to the announcement of the Western Conference players.

Sunrise, Fla., is the host city of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, home of the Florida Panthers. The game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4.