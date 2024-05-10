Bruins lose Game 3 at home to fall behind Panthers in series

The Bruins find themselves down 2-1 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after losing to the Panthers Friday night in Boston.
Florida outshot the Bruins 33-16 on their way to a 6-2 win at the TD Garden.
Bruins captain Brad Marchand exited the game with an upper-body injury. The team announced around the start of the third period he was unlikely to return.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
The B's and the Panthers will play Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the TD Garden.