Patrice Bergeron Is 3rd Bruins Player in COVID Protocol in 2 Days

The short-handed Bruins lost Tuesday's game at TD Garden 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights

By Asher Klein

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was placed into COVID protocol Wednesday, a day after two other forwards were.

On Tuesday, Bergeron's linemate Brad Marchand was placed into COVID protocol shortly after Craig Smith. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had just gotten out of the protocol, for which he missed two weeks.

Boston's prior game was against the Calgary Flames, a team that's facing a major outbreak and has had to postpone several games.

The Bruins' next game is scheduled for Thursday against the Islanders in New York. The Islanders have been dealing with a COVID outbreak of their own for weeks, and which extended on Tuesday when star Matt Barzal was placed in COVID protocol.

The NHL isn't the only major sports league dealing with coronavirus outbreaks -- teams in the NFL and NBA have been sidelining players, especially recently, for testing positive. After eight Cleveland Browns players were placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly joining them.

