Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Wins 2022 Selke Trophy, Breaks NHL Record

The Bruins center won the award for the fifth time

By Darren Hartwell

Patrice Bergeron breaks NHL record while winning 2022 Selke Trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We don't know what Patrice Bergeron's future holds. We do know he's one of the greatest two-way forwards in NHL history.

The Boston Bruins center was named 2021-22 Frank J. Selke Trophy winner Sunday, beating out Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov and Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.

Bergeron has now won the Selke Trophy -- awarded to the "forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game" -- five times, surpassing Hall of Fame forward Bob Gainey for the most in NHL history. This year marked the NHL-record 11th time that Bergeron was a finalist for the Selke Trophy.

It's a remarkable achievement for Bergeron, who hadn't won a Selke Trophy since 2017 yet earned the honor at age 36 in his 18th NHL season. The Bruins captain led all NHL forwards in several advanced defensive metrics this season in addition to tallying 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists), his highest output since 2018-19.

Bergeron's contract with the Bruins is set to expire, and he hasn't yet decided whether he'll come back for a 19th season. Bergeron told reporters last month he couldn't imagine playing for another team, so it appears the two most likely options are retirement or a return to the Bruins.

Bergeron's latest NHL honor proves he's still at the top of his game, so he'd leave a massive hole in Boston's lineup if he decides to hang up his skates.

