Bruins Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Islanders on OT Goal From Brad Marchand

Highlights: Marchand's OT goal gives Bruins pivotal Game 3 win

After a tough overtime loss on Monday night, the Boston Bruins bounced back with a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Boston now leads the series 2-1 and has regained the home ice advantage. The Bruins have won three of their five overtime games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Islanders were 3-0 in OT before Thursday's defeat.

Brad Marchand played the role of hero for the B's with a goal just 3:36 into overtime when he beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov from a really tough angle.

The Bruins opened the scoring in the first period and controlled play for most of regulation, but the Islanders equalized with 5:26 remaining in the third period on Mathew Barzal's first goal of the playoffs. New York was the better team in overtime but didn't get rewarded for the effort.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask played fantastic and made 28 saves on 29 shots, while Varlamov also was very impressive with 39 saves on the 41 shots he faced.

Here's how Game 3 unfolded.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Islanders 1

SERIES: 2-1 Bruins

Craig Smith missed Game 2 with a lower body injury and returned for Game 3. It didn't take him long to make an impact, either. His goal in the first period opened the scoring for Boston.

Welcome back, Craig Smith!#NHLBruins strike first in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/XbYOQmm5c4 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 3, 2021

Smith's goal wouldn't have happened without Taylor Hall winning possession of the puck for the Bruins with an excellent backcheck on Islanders center Mathew Barzal.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov made a great save on David Krejci late in the second period to keep the score 1-0 Bruins.

The Islanders tied the score at 14:34 of the third period when Mathew Barzal tallied his first goal of the playoffs. He was able to push the puck past Tuukka Rask's pad and over the goal line.

Marchand scored the game-winner in overtime from a tough shooting angle.

UP NEXT

Game 4 of the series will be played at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.