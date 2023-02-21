Bucks' Bobby Portis to Portray Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd in Upcoming Film

Bobby Portis to portray Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd in upcoming film originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bobby Portis is an NBA Champion. But now, you can add "Actor" to his resume.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward/center will be making his acting debut in an upcoming movie entitled "Sweetwater." He will be portraying Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd in the film, according to his business manager Patrick Frazier.

"It's really exciting for him," Frazier said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He had an incredible opportunity this offseason to be involved in the project."

Portis took to social media to share his honor and gratitude for being able to be a part of such an inspiring film:

Blessed to play a part in telling this incredible story! Watch the official trailer for SWEETWATER, inspired by @NBA Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to sign an NBA contract. Only in theaters April 14. #SweetwaterMovie pic.twitter.com/en0fy81o27 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 17, 2023

Earl Lloyd isn’t just any old player. The 6-foot-11 center is the first African-American player to participate in an NBA game.

Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, the man who changed the game. Witness the inspiring story of the first African American basketball player to sign an NBA contract. SWEETWATER, only in theaters April 14. #SweetwaterMovie pic.twitter.com/7VPnr1iDxH — Sweetwater (@SweetwaterMov) February 17, 2023

While Portis' part in the film is “smaller,” compared to the other roles, he is highlighted in a very “pivotal” scene, Frazier added.

The film is set to be released in theaters on April 14.

Who is "Sweetwater?"

Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton became the first African-American player ever to sign a contract with an NBA team. Clifton signed with the New York Knicks in 1950. Clifton spent seven seasons in New York, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds for two consecutive seasons and making the All-Star team in 1957. He transitioned into a short playing stint with the famed Harlem Globetrotters afterward.

Who is Earl Lloyd?

Lloyd was the first Black player to take the court in an NBA game, which took place in 1950 for the Washington Capitol. He went on to add to history by becoming the league's first Black assistant coach and then became the head coach for the Detroit Pistons in 1971.