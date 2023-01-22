Buffalo's Jessica Pegula ‘Excited' to Catch Bills Game Before Australian Open QF

Buffalo tennis star Jessica Pegula will be spending some downtime before her Australian Open quarterfinal match cheering on the Bills from afar as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who is the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has been keeping up with the AFC team throughout her time in Australia and plans to wake up nice and early to catch their divisional round game.

"I'll definitely try and watch for sure. It's going to be a big game," Pegula said after her fourth round win on Sunday. "I'm really excited."

No. 3 Pegula is the highest seed that remains in the women's draw and has been playing with a number three patch on her skirt in honor of Bills' No. 3 Damar Hamlin. The safety suffered a cardiac arrest on January 2 during a regular season game vs. the Bengals.

Jessica Pegula beats 2021 Roland Garros champ Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-2 to reach a 3rd conseutive #AusOpen QF.



8 consecutive wins.



Awaits Azarenka or Zhu. pic.twitter.com/wRo5a6SikX — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 22, 2023

Pegula said she woke up early to watch the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in its wild card game last week, which started at 5 a.m. local time in Melbourne.

"Last game was 5 a.m., and I woke up at 7 and watched the second half," Pegula said.

Pegula has yet to make it past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, holding an 0-4 record in the final 8 but is the second favorite to take home the 2023 Australian Open trophy after 2022 Wimbledon champion Kazakhstan's Elena Rykankina.

First, Pegula has to get through three-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka on Tuesday.

The American will also take on the doubles court with Coco Gauff in the third round against Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato on Monday.