Can Novak Djokovic Play the 2022 U.S. Open?

Novak Djokovic knows the consequences of his unvaccinated status.

The world No. 7 has also accepted the fact that not getting the COVID-19 immunization means he’s not going to be allowed to play in some tournaments, including the upcoming U.S. Open due to U.S. regulations.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon earlier this month, said after the All-England Club final, “I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption.

"I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about," he added.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If invited to compete, Djokovic will be playing for his fourth U.S. Open title and his 22nd overall Slam to tie Rafael Nadal’s record.

The 2022 U.S. Open runs from Monday, August 29, through Sunday, September 11, and is held in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Here’s everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic competing at the 2022 U.S. Open:

Why won’t the U.S. Open allow Novak Djokovic to compete in 2022?

As of July 25, the U.S. regulations require individuals to be immunized to enter the United States as a foreigner.

While the New York Grand Slam does not have vaccine requirements, an announcement from the event on Wednesday revealed they are following government protocols.

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.”

How have fans responded to Novak Djokovic not being allowed to play in the 2022 U.S. Open?

While some fans understand the predicament Novak Djokovic has placed himself in, others are outraged by the exclusion of the tennis phenom.

A petition on change.org titled “Allow Djokovic to play in US Open 2022” has over 35,000 signatures from fans insisting that the three-time U.S. Open champion should be able to compete in the event in August.

In the petition, the creator wrote, “There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022. US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play. If unvaccinated American players can play, Djokovic as one of the legends of the game must be allowed to play. MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!”

Which other Grand Slams has Novak Djokovic not been able to compete in?

Not playing the 2022 U.S. Open would be the second Slam this year that Novak Djokovic could not compete in.

In January, Djokovic was deported from Australia before the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status.

He competed in the French Open, making the quarterfinals and Wimbledon, winning the event.

Has Novak Djokovic had COVID-19?

Novak Djokovic reportedly had COVID-19 twice.

He had it the first time in June 2020 and the second time in December 2021.