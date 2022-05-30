Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ESPN.

He was 25 years old.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney's college teammate Jalen Reagor, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt reacted to the tragic news on Twitter.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand manâ¦ ainât too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Horrifying news to hear this morning.



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



ðð¼ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings selected Gladney out of TCU in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made 15 starts and appeared in all 16 of the Vikings' games as a rookie, tallying three passes defended, one forced fumble and 81 tackles.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Gladney was released by Minnesota last August after he was indicted on a felony assault charge. He was found not guilty of the charge by a Dallas jury in March and signed with the Cardinals shortly after.