Caroline Garcia Cruises Past American Teen Coco Gauff at US Open

There is no stopping France’s Caroline Garcia, who is on an impressive 13-match winning streak after a dominant performance Tuesday night.

Garcia, 28, defeated American teenager Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a spot into the U.S. Open semifinals which is her first Grand Slam singles Final Four appearance.

Besides her aggressive court positioning, Garcia was extremely dominant on her serve, winning 79% of first serve points.

Garcia made her mark early on in front of the New York crowd under the lights, having Gauff scramble side to side nearly the entire match and forcing the 18-year-old to step out of her comfort zone.

Despite a clean performance from the Frenchwoman, Gauff did not play the way she had been playing up until that match, contributing many unforced errors. She also showed signs of disappointment and discouragement quite often.

Garcia, who came into the U.S. Open with momentum, winning the Western & Southern Open last month, has dropped only two sets in the past 13 matches she has won.

In the semifinals, Garcia will face No. 5 Ons Jabeur on Friday.