Celebrity Sightings at This Year's NBA Finals

There were no shortage of stars at Ball Arena in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday

By Marsha Green

The 2022-23 NBA Finals is finally here.

While Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a seven-game series to see who will hoist this year's Larry O'Brien Trophy, they won't be the only stars that fans will have their eyes on.

This year's NBA Finals kicks off in the Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., which will be filled with the biggest stars in music, sports and fashion. And, they'll be sure to be front row for all the NBA action.

So, here's a look at some of the famous faces who came out to watch the Nuggets and the Heat face off during the NBA Finals:

Game 1 (in Denver)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong

