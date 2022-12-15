Celtics Center Robert Williams Will Reportedly Make Season Debut vs. Magic

Report: Celtics center Robert Williams to make season debut vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The time has finally come for the Boston Celtics.

Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday night when the Celtics begin a six-game homestand versus the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2022

Charania's report came just after the Celtics announced their latest injury report, which listed Williams as questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Al Horford (personal reasons) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 15, 2022

Williams is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA and also capable of chipping in around 10 points per game. His athleticism is off the charts and his shot blocking presence is a real thorn in opponents' side.

He had knee surgery in September and was expected to miss eight to 12 weeks before returning to basketball activities. Williams has been practicing and scrimmaging with the Celtics for over a week.

Getting Williams and Al Horford back in the lineup will be a massive boost to Boston's frontcourt and strengthen the team's defense.