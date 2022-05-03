Celtics Seek to Even Series Against Bucks in Game 2

The Boston Celtics are looking for a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the second-round series of the NBA playoffs Tuesday night.

The Celtics fell to the Bucks in Game 1 Sunday with a final score of 101-89, despite a home court advantage. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the TD Garden. But the team is facing a new challenge.

Marcus Smart is currently listed as questionable due to a thigh contusion from Game 1. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Smart's quad injury may have affected his ability to drive on offense and be physical on defense.

Udoka said a priority for the team is to clean up their offense -- no more turnovers. The coach also said the team settled for far too many contested three pointers in Game 1.

“We took too many contested ones," Udoka said. "Still decent shots for our guys, but opportunities to drive against close-outs, against big guys taking on the perimeter so they’re going to protect the paint and kind of rotate from there, so what we showed was all the opportunities. We had to play the second side and get a paint touch.”

After Game 2, the Celtics will have a few days off before Game 3 in Milwaukee on Saturday.