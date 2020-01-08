Celtics Fan Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Drink Near Spurs Bench

Boston Celtics fans understandably weren't pleased with Kemba Walker's ejection in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs. But one fan at TD Garden took it way too far.

The fan, who reportedly has since been arrested, tossed a drink onto the court that came dangerously close to hitting players on the Spurs' bench.

Watch the incident below:

A fan was so upset after Kemba Walker got ejected that they threw their drink on to the court 😟 pic.twitter.com/u5gXgOkpWN — Marcus Smart Day on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2020

Obviously, the act was inexcusable. And Celtics head coach Brad Stevens went out of his way to apologize to the Spurs after the game for what took place.

"I'm sure the Celtics have already addressed this as an organization, but if not, I apologize to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown. I told [Gregg Popovich] after the game I'm really sorry they had to experience that. I hope that person's not allowed in an NBA arena again."

Brad Stevens apologized to the Spurs after a fan threw a drink onto the court pic.twitter.com/JXy4Fb2G85 — Marcus Smart Day on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2020

Fortunately, no one was hit by the can and TD Garden staff acted swiftly in identifying and removing the offender.

