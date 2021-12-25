Boston Celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Eight Players Out vs. Bucks

The Celtics and Bucks are schedule to tip off at 2:30 p.m. in Milwaukee

By Jake Levin

Celtics injury report: Lengthy list of players out vs. Bucks on Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Boston Celtics will be extremely shorthanded for their Christmas matinee against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the team's injury report released on Christmas Eve, eight players have already been ruled out by the Celtics due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols while four more were questionable.

Forsberg: Making a list for Santa to bring cheer to Celtics Nation

Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, Sam Hauser, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles and Aaron Nesmith will miss the game for the Celtics, scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off, due to health and safety protocols. Al Horford, Juancho Hernangomez, Brodric Thomas and Jabari Parker are all listed as questionable due to protocols.

In addition, two players are questionable due to non-COVID related injuries, including Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Christmas 21 hours ago

Mac Jones Channels Inner Santa, Surprises Patriots Linemen With Gifts

New England Patriots 23 hours ago

Patriots Vs. Bills: Which Style Will Win Out With AFC East on the Line?

To contend with their shorthanded status, the Celtics have continued to dip into a pool of inactive veteran players, the latest being Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle. This follows the signing of Joe Johnson, who was originally drafted by Boston in 2001 but traded away during his rookie season, earlier in the week.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has just a single player currently in health and safety protocols in Donte DiVincenzo, although the Bucks will also be without Brook Lopez due to back surgery.

Milwaukee (21-13) owns the third-best record in the Eastern Conference while the Celtics (16-16) are currently in eighth. Boston owns a win over the Bucks earlier this month, however, a 117-103 victory in which Jayson Tatum dropped 42 points.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsnbaAl HorfordMarcus SmartMilwaukee Bucks
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us