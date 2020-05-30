Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Organizes Peaceful Protest in Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Jaylen Brown is one of the many Americans speaking out against the death of George Floyd and the racial injustices that remain prevalent in this country.

The Boston Celtics star has been outspoken about the issues over the last several days, and on Saturday he took to social media to organize a peaceful protest in Atlanta.

Meet at MLK memorial site 530-630 assembly time 📍 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

Brown also posted an important video message urging those who witness acts of racism to speak up or act on it.

"Being a bystander is no longer acceptable," Brown said. "If you and your friends are around or are witnesses to cultural biases, micro-aggressions, subtle acts of racism, actual racism etc. and you don't speak up on it or do something about it, you are part of the problem. We're past the point where if it's not in your governance space so you have nothing to do with it. If you don't speak up on these issues, you just as bad."

Watch:

In addition, the 23-year-old posted an Instagram photo of himself holding a sign that reads, "I can't breathe," referencing the words said by Floyd before he was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Along with Brown, several athletes including Tom Brady and members of the New England Patriots have used their platforms to speak up about George Floyd's death.