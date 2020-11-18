Boston Celtics

Celtics Pick Vanderbilt Guard Aaron Nesmith 14th in NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics used the 14th pick in the draft on Aaron Nesmith, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound shooting guard from Vanderbilt

By Jimmy Golen

Aaron Nesmith #24 of the Vanderbilt Commodores drives with the ball past Jordan Bowden #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of their game at Thompson-Boling Arena on February 19, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Donald Page/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics selected Vanderbilt shooting guard Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore, Nesmith was averaging 23 points and shooting 51% in 14 games before a foot injury. The Celtics also entered the night with the 26th and 30th picks in the first round and No. 17 in the second.

Basketball boss Danny Ainge was working to package the picks to move up in the first round but was unable to find a deal.

