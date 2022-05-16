Celtics Rout Bucks to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Celtics won Game 7 Sunday, ending Milwaukee’s hopes of back-to-back titles and advancing to the Eastern Conference final.

Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the defending champions 109-81 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 East finals. The Heat beat the Celtics in six games in that series at Walt Disney World.

We closed out the defending champs. Next stop: the Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/ORkN6HqD0J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. But he was just 3 of 11 in the paint in the second half, including 1 for 6 the fourth quarter.

Tatum said his team embraced the “backs against the wall” moments it faced in having to win the final two games after their late collapse in their previous home game.

“As much as it hurt to lose Game 5, I was looking forward to that challenge,” Tatum said. “I believe in myself, I believe in this team. I expected to play the way I did and for us to respond the way we did.”

The Celtics trailed early in Game 7 before outscoring the Bucks 61- 38 in the second half to cruise to the victory. Boston used a whopping 54-point advantage from behind the arc to improve to 25-9 in decisive seventh games.

“This is what we played for, why we played the season out, to have home-court advantage in a Game 7,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “If you believe in the basketball gods, those things matter.”

The TD Garden was electric with fired up Celtics fans.

“I love the Celtics and they’re moving on to the next series," fan Charles Hayes said. "Grant Williams is the reason we won the game!”

“I’m feeling so good. We’re loving this," another fan said.

“Celtics just won. It’s a beautiful day here in Boston! Let’s go party!”

It was a 'C' of green outside TD Garden Sunday evening after the Celtics blew out the Bucks in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.