Celtics Set Franchise Record in Game 2 Vs. Heat With Nine 3-Pointers in First Quarter

Celtics waste little time setting franchise record in Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Any questions about how the Boston Celtics would respond to a series-opening loss to the Miami Heat were answered early on in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics connected on a whopping 9 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter on South Beach, opening up a 35-24 lead after 12 minutes.
Boston made some franchise history in the process, too.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard all connected on at least one shot from deep in the opening quarter, helping assuage fears that the Celtics would remain flat at the outset of Game 2.
The Celtics kept it rolling the second quarter and made more history by opening up a 25-point lead by halftime, their largest first-half playoff lead on the road in franchise history.
Boston coasted to a 127-102 victory to tie the series at 1-1 heading back to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday night.