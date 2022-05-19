Boston Celtics

Celtics Set Franchise Record in Game 2 Vs. Heat With Nine 3-Pointers in First Quarter

The Boston Celtics wasted little time in setting a franchise record in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

By Jake Levin

Celtics waste little time setting franchise record in Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Any questions about how the Boston Celtics would respond to a series-opening loss to the Miami Heat were answered early on in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics connected on a whopping 9 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter on South Beach, opening up a 35-24 lead after 12 minutes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston made some franchise history in the process, too.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard all connected on at least one shot from deep in the opening quarter, helping assuage fears that the Celtics would remain flat at the outset of Game 2.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

J. Cole 29 mins ago

Rapper J. Cole to Play Pro Basketball in Canada

Boston Celtics 58 mins ago

Celtics vs. Heat Takeaways: Marcus Smart Does It All in Game 2 Win

The Celtics kept it rolling the second quarter and made more history by opening up a 25-point lead by halftime, their largest first-half playoff lead on the road in franchise history.

Boston coasted to a 127-102 victory to tie the series at 1-1 heading back to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJayson TatumJaylen BrownMarcus SmartAl Horford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us