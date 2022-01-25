Celtics Set Team Record for Largest Lead Ever in Win Over Kings

Celtics set new franchise record in dismantling of Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Just how dominant were the Boston Celtics in their win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday?

For starters, the 25-point lead they built up after the first quarter was their largest since 2010.

When all was said and done, the 53-point margin of victory was the second-largest in the 75-year history of the franchise.

But just prior to the final buzzer, the Celtics made some team history.

A Josh Richardson layup with 1:29 remaining boosted Boston's lead to 128-68, a 60-point cushion which set a new franchise record for biggest lead within a game.

Alas, the Kings closed the game on a 7-0 run.

Still, less than a week removed from one of their most frustrating losses of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Celtics have bounced back with wins over the Washington Wizards and now Sacramento by a combined 82 points.

Boston will face a third straight opponent with a lesser record on Friday in the Atlanta Hawks, as it continues a stretch which offers perhaps its last chance to get right this season.