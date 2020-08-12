Brad Stevens isn't going anywhere.

The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday they have signed their head coach to a contract extension. The terms of the deal were not announced.

Stevens, 43, is in his seventh season as head coach of the Celtics. He was hired by Boston in 2013 after a very successful run with the Butler University men's basketball team.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Wizards, which begins Thursday at 11 a.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at noon. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

"Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today," Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said in a team press release. "More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship."

Stevens' 318 wins are the fourth-most in Celtics history, trailing only Doc Rivers (416), Tommy Heinsohn (427) and Red Auerbach (795).

The Celtics have reached the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, including the current 2019-20 campaign.

Celtics sign head coach Brad Stevens to contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston