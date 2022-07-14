Meeting New Celtics, Catching Up With Stars: Kwani's Takeaways From Summer League

The NBA Summer League is still underway, but as we hit the halfway point, it's apparent that Celtics fans have a lot to be grateful for.

Despite losing to the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, the future is bright in Boston. Star Jayson Tatum spoke to the media at halftime of Boston's game against Miami Saturday and reflected on the way the season ended.

Tatum on recovering from the Celtics #NBAFinals loss: “It takes a long time, I still think about it everyday…” pic.twitter.com/jaNVjZ8IZo — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 9, 2022

It may be the NBA's offseason, but there was a lot to learn at the tournament — the 2-1 Celtics face the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday. Here's what I saw in Las Vegas:

Looking to the future

With the No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA draft — the Celtics' only one — Boston took JD Davidson, a combo guard out of the University of Alabama.

On Saturday, Davidson confirmed he had signed a two-way contract with Boston and it sounds like Tatum has already helped welcome him into the league.

JD was asked if he’s processed the fact that he’s an NBA player yet



He said “a little bit” because he’s already been put on rookie (donut) duties for Tatum 😂 pic.twitter.com/07hnouhqQF — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 10, 2022

JD Davidson also told us about 15 members of his family are here for Summer League.



He's the first person from the small town of Letohatchee, Alabama to get drafted to the NBA #Celtics — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 10, 2022

Malcolm Brogdon or Barack Obama?

That same day, the team announced the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. In return, Boston gave up Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first round pick.

A day after his introductory presser, a Celtics fan on Twitter noted Brogdon sounds a lot like former President Barack Obama.

We signed barrack obama. — 🇧🇼☘️ (@mcfceltics) July 13, 2022

The Celtics point guard confirmed it himself:

I’ve actually heard that before 😂😂 — Malcolm Brogdon (@MalcolmBrogdon7) July 13, 2022

Malcolm Brogdon joins Chris Forsberg for an exclusive one-on-one interview about his excitement about joining the Celtics, his thoughts on playing with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and learning about the Celtics from his grandfather, who loved Bill Russell and the team.

From delivering food to delivering buckets

An inspiring story came from Celtics prospect Matt Ryan. (No, not the Indianapolis Colts and formerly Atlanta Falcons quarterback.)

Minutes after making a clutch shot and securing a 111-109 win over Milwaukee, Ryan opened up about the journey that got him to that point over the last year, and got a bit emotional.

🎥: Matt Ryan hits the three to give Boston the lead with .8 left but then limps off pic.twitter.com/32gZj8Ej7n — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 12, 2022

🎥: @ASherrodblakely asked Matt Ryan about how it feels to see his hard work starting to pay off.



He got choked up a bit while reflecting on the fact that a year ago he was driving for Door Dash and know he’s on a Celtics roster pic.twitter.com/GBRk9ya2rQ — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 12, 2022

Grant Williams enjoys *friendly* trash talk:

Grant just walked by Bobby Portis on his way back to his seat and said something to him with his hand slightly over his mouth.



Portis replied (loud enough to hear) — “Keep that same energy. Keep that same energy. We talk loud.” — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 12, 2022